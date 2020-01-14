|
December 11, 1944 - January 11, 2020 Mary Gertrude "Trudy" Truelock (Donnelly), born in Binghamton, NY on December 11, 1944, passed away peacefully in her home in Riverside, CA on Saturday, January 11, 2020 (age 75) surrounded by her children. Trudy grew up in Binghamton, NY until she married David in 1965, and moved to Riverside. She and David built a beautiful life. Their house on Larchwood was the gathering place for family and friends, hosting numerous parties and weddings, and a place of comfort, warmth, and love. Throughout her life, Trudy brought people together with a compassionate heart, earning the nickname "Mamma T." Her ability to love and care for people was an example to all who met her. Trudy was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Hazel Donnelly, husband, David, son, Kenny, and sister, Janice Greer (Donnelly). She is survived by sister, Joan Moore, sister-in-law, Donna Hooks (Scott); her children, Paula Herbert (Rick), Donna Little, Michael Truelock (Gennie), Jamie Truelock (Maija), and Krista MacDonald (Ryan); seven grandchildren, Megan Larkin (Nick), Amanda Myers, Randy Myers, David Little (Berlyn), Andrew Little (Satsuki), Nadia Truelock, Dasha Truelock, and Lecksi Zapetis; and three great-grandchildren, Rilee, Emma, and Carson Larkin. No services are planned, per Trudy's request. In lieu of flowers, her children wish that you remember Trudy by spending time with those you love.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 14, 2020