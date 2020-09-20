MSgt. Reginald Darwin Perkins, USAF (Ret.) 04/20/1932 - 08/29/2020 Reginald ("Reggie"), age 88, passed away from natural causes in his home in Riverside, CA on Saturday, August 29, 2020 with family by his side. Reginald was born on April 20, 1932 to his parents, Charles H. Perkins and Anna Acree, in Ridgely, MD. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and retired as a Master Sergeant in 1972. During his service, Reggie deployed to Offutt AFB in Nebraska where he met his wife, Marcia Jo Perkins; he also served tours in Morocco and Thailand. He retired after a final deployment at March AFB in Riverside, CA. He worked at Bourns and later Lockheed where he retired in 1994. Reggie resided in Riverside for 57 years where he and his wife built their home and raised 3 sons. Reggie will be deeply missed by his family and friends across the country. He is survived by his sons, Vincent and Anthony; daughters-in-law, Angelika, Mary, and Nikki; grandsons, Dorian and Andrew; granddaughters, Nellani and Desirae; one great-grandson; sister, Sandra Cohen; sister-in-law, Carol Harris; and, a host of other relatives, including five sisters, two brothers, nieces and nephews, all on the East Coast. Reggie was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Marcia, and eldest son Carlton. MSgt. Perkins will be laid to rest with Full Military Honors at the Riverside National Cemetery. When it's safe to gather, a celebration of life will be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to the American Lung Association
.