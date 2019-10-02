|
DOLORES S. VASQUEZ, age 92, passed away on September 23, 2019, at home in Riverside, California. She was born on 8/01/19027 in Casa Blanca, California where she resided for 92 years. Dolores is survived by her sons, Richard (Santos) and David (Pat); daughters, Lydia (Paulie), Judy (Danny) and Paula (Dillion); 17 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, 17 great great grandchildren. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Manuel and son Jerry. Visitation service will be held on Thursday, October 3rd 5:00pm 9:00 pm at Arlington Mortuary, 9646 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 following day funeral Service Friday, October 4th, 10:00 am followed with graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 2, 2019