More Obituaries for Velma Sherwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma Jean Sherwood

Velma Jean Sherwood Obituary
October 24, 1933 - February 26, 2020 Age 86, born in Boonville, Missouri, moved to California at a young age. A graduate of Riverside Polytechnic High School. She enjoyed working in the medical field for years and taught Medical Assistance for ROP. She was preceded in death by her husband Don Sherwood; daughter Nancy Lay-Lichti and one great great grandchild. Survived by son Rick, daughter-in-law Wendy Sherwood; daughter Renee, son-in-law James Bengtson; son Robert, daughter-in-law Roxann Sherwood, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Services are being postponed to a later date.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 19, 2020
