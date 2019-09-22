|
VEORA ENDRES ERWIN Sept. 30, 1923 Sept. 4, 2019 Our beloved Veora Endres Erwin, 95, passed peacefully in her sleep after a short illness on September 4, 2019 at Houston Methodist Hospital in Katy, Texas. Veora, a resident of Riverside for 64 years, was born in Palisade, Nebraska to Leonora and Walter Endres. Veora was predeceased by her parents, her two sisters Bernice L. Dorso and Vonda E. Robertson, an infant brother Wayne J. Endres and her husband of 65 years, Donald C. Erwin. Veora is survived by her, son J. Daniel Erwin of Freetown, Massachusetts; daughter Myriam Casey (Brian) of Bellville, Texas; five grandchildren Danielle Erwin, Andrew Erwin (Deanna), Matthew Erwin, Brandon Casey (Dawndrea) and Kevin Casey (Elizabeth); one great grandson Brian W. Casey, and several cousins, nieces and a nephew. Veora grew up in Nebraska on the family farm. She started college after high school, but returned home to work during WWII. In 1946, she returned to the University of Nebraska to major in Home Economics and Science. Veora met her husband Donald in many of their shared science classes as Don had also returned to college after serving in WWII. In August 1948, Don and Veora were married in Lincoln, Nebraska and the following May, they both graduated from the University of Nebraska with Bachelor of Science with Honors degrees. Don and Veora stayed in Lincoln for another year while Don completed his Masters in Plant Pathology, and in August of 1950, they moved to Davis, CA where Don completed his PhD. In 1953, they moved to Riverside where Don became a Plant Pathologist at UCR, initially with the Citrus Experiment Station and then with the newly formed campus. Don and Veora lived in Riverside together for 61 years. After Don passed away in 2014, Veora stayed in Riverside until July 2017 when she relocated to Texas to be near family. Veora always had a keen interest in art, beginning in childhood and strengthened by art classes at the University of Nebraska. After moving to Riverside, she became active in the Riverside Weaving Guild. After taking a decade off to concentrate on raising a family and volunteer work with Legion of Mary and Junior Great Books, Veora began to have more time to devote to art. Veora explored drawing, various painting styles, monoprints, assemblage, and collage and participated in many classes and workshops. In 1978, Veora went exclusively to the medium of collage, and her work has been shown at many local venues and galleries in Riverside and surrounding cities. Veora was a Life Member of the Riverside Art Museum, joined Art Alliance in 1976, and was a member of the Riverside Community Arts Association. Services will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 beginning with a Vigil at 9 a.m., a rosary at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, 3680 Arlington Ave., Riverside, CA 92506. Burial at the Riverside National Cemetery will be at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in memory of Veora Erwin to Riverside Art Museum 3425 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside, CA 92501, Riverside Community Arts Association, 3870 Lemon St, Riverside, CA 92501 or to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church. PRESTON & SIMONS MORTUARY Funeral Directors 951-683-7410
Published in Press-Enterprise from Sept. 22 to Sept. 29, 2019