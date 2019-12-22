The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park
11500 Arlington Ave
Riverside, CA 92505
(951) 689-1441
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Hamner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera May (Barnes) Hamner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera May (Barnes) Hamner Obituary
Vera May Hamner (Barnes) February 20,1920 - December 4, 2019 Our beautiful mother was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Cleo C. and Dorothy M. Barnes. She is survived by daughters Marsha Scott (Bill) of Oceanside, CA; Marilyn Crout (Don) of Lincoln, CA; and Shelley Kain (Bob) of Riverside, CA. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband John D. Hamner; brother Cleo C. Barnes; and sister Vivian B. Clover. Mom was a child of the Great Depression and came to California along with her father and siblings. She attended elementary school in Highland; attended Chemawa Junior High in Arlington; attended Poly High School in Riverside and graduated from San Bernardino High School. She was a loving wife (55 years), mother and homemaker. Her family meant everything to her and she to us. She will be missed terribly. A private graveside service was held on December 12, 2019 at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park, Riverside, CA. We want to express a special thank you to the staff of Sunrise at Canyon Crest Senior Living and Vitas Hospice for their loving care of our mother in her final days.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park
Download Now