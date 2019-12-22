|
Vera May Hamner (Barnes) February 20,1920 - December 4, 2019 Our beautiful mother was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Cleo C. and Dorothy M. Barnes. She is survived by daughters Marsha Scott (Bill) of Oceanside, CA; Marilyn Crout (Don) of Lincoln, CA; and Shelley Kain (Bob) of Riverside, CA. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband John D. Hamner; brother Cleo C. Barnes; and sister Vivian B. Clover. Mom was a child of the Great Depression and came to California along with her father and siblings. She attended elementary school in Highland; attended Chemawa Junior High in Arlington; attended Poly High School in Riverside and graduated from San Bernardino High School. She was a loving wife (55 years), mother and homemaker. Her family meant everything to her and she to us. She will be missed terribly. A private graveside service was held on December 12, 2019 at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park, Riverside, CA. We want to express a special thank you to the staff of Sunrise at Canyon Crest Senior Living and Vitas Hospice for their loving care of our mother in her final days.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 22, 2019