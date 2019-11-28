Home

VERLYN LOUISE CARLSON Louise passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 9, 2019 after a series of health complications. Louise was born in Southgate, California on June 19, 1940 to Vernon and Lois Skelton, the second of three beautiful daughters. The family eventually moved to Fullerton, California where she attended Fullerton High School. In 1957, she met and married William Johnson and raised three loving children, Jeff, Melinda and Tom. She worked as a school and county transit bus driver for many years where she had the opportunity to share her sparkling personality with everyone. After her first marriage ended, she met the true love of her life, Stanley Carlson. They married in 1979 and recently celebrated 40 wonderful years together. She worked hard to help them build a business, care for their families and host many holiday gatherings which always featured her famous homemade recipes, lots of laughter, fun and a wide range of opinions. Louise's loving spirit, legendary thoughtfulness and dogged determination will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Lois, her sister Donna and her daughter Melinda. She is survived by her husband Stanley Carlson of Wildomar, California; her sons Jeff Johnson (Karen) of Redmond, Washington and Tom Johnson (Debbi) of Murrieta, California; five granddaughters (Emily, Chelsea, Hannah, Delayni, Sarah) and her sister Earlene Boyd of Walnut Creek, California. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, 24651 Washington Ave., Murrieta, California 92562. Remembrances in Louise's name can be made if desired to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 28, 2019
