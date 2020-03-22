|
|
Verna M. Williams passed away on March 16, 2020 in Riverside, California of congestive heart failure, born in Council Bluffs, lowa August 21, 1930, attended local schools and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs then attended & graduated from Graceland College in Lamonia, lowa. Married Kenneth Benson in 1952 and moved to Riverside in 1955, where she worked for Alcan Aluminum and Hunter Douglas. One daughter {Kelly) was born in 1961. She was preceded in death by Kenneth Benson in 1964. Verna worked for many years in the dental field from 1971 to 1990. She met and married Gordon Williams in 1972 and they recently celebrated 48 years of marriage. Over the years the family enjoyed boating and taking trips to the Colorado River (Lake Havasu & Lake Powell in Utah). Gordon and Verna enjoyed taking trips to Laughlin, Nevada to enjoy the slot machines at the Hilton Hotel and taking trips to Mazatlan, Mexico and Hawaii. On August 2, 1998, Verna became a grandmother, welcoming a grandson Tyler and of all the jobs she had, being a grandmother and assisting in taking care of Tyler was her best job of all. She had a major stroke in February 2014 and has suffered because of the stroke for the past 6 years. Verna was preceded in death by her parents (Ross Paddock & Agnes Vanderpool), 3 brothers (Ross, Herb & Larry) and 1 sister (Lois Fisher). She is survived by her husband (Gordon), daughter (Kelly) and grandson (Tyler). Funeral arrangements by Sierra Memorial Chapel in Riverside and burial at Riverside National Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the medical personnel at Kaiser Permanente & Calstro Hospice for medical services provided.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2020