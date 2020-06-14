Or Copy this URL to Share

April 1954 New Castle DE - April 2020 Las Vegas NV In loving memory of Vernon Joseph Davis Jr, Author/Poet. Survived by son Berick Davis, mother Myrtle Davis, brothers Michael and Mark, sister Valerie and longtime friend Diane Dandy. Clark County Funeral Services





