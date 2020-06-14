VERNON JOSEPH DAVIS Jr.
April 1954 New Castle DE - April 2020 Las Vegas NV In loving memory of Vernon Joseph Davis Jr, Author/Poet. Survived by son Berick Davis, mother Myrtle Davis, brothers Michael and Mark, sister Valerie and longtime friend Diane Dandy. Clark County Funeral Services


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 14, 2020.
June 14, 2020
Although you were nine years older than me, I will always remember our childhood and growing up. Rest In Peace.
Love your sister Valerie
Valerie Davis
Family
