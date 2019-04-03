Services Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park 11500 Arlington Ave Riverside , CA 92505 (951) 689-1441 For more information about VERSELLE DIXON Resources More Obituaries for VERSELLE DIXON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? VERSELLE KELLER DIXON

Obituary Condolences VERSELLE KELLER DIXON

February 7, 1931 – March 26, 2019

On February 7, 1931 in the town of Cottonport, Louisiana, God gifted an unsuspecting world with the arrival of Verselle Keller, daughter of Leonard Brown Keller and Edna Williams.

New Orleans was her early home, and she later moved to Alexandria, Louisiana where she lived with her Uncle Buhbuh (a centenarian) and Aunt Big Nan, who she adored and who taught her much about life and the Christian walk. She graduated from Peabody High School in Alexandria in 1949, later attended Southern University, and graduated from Grambling University in 1962 with a B.A. degree in General Education. Over the coming years she would complete graduate work in education at the University of Texas, Austin, and the University of California, Riverside.

Versa, or "Blue" as her family affectionately knew her, fulfilled a distinguished career as an educator spanning 46 years, teaching Special Education classes in Avoyelle's Parish, Louisiana and Richmond, California from 1963 to 1967; training blind students at the New Mexico State School for the Visually Handicapped from 1968 to 1972; and teaching as an Elementary Classroom Teacher in the Moreno Valley Unified School District from 1982 to her retirement in 2009.

Beginning in 1972, she and their children accompanied her husband, a career Air Force officer, while serving at installations in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Minot, North Dakota, and both Northern and Southern California, until his retirement in 1991.

The daughter of a Baptist minister, Versa has long been a faithful servant of the Lord. Since uniting with Cross Word Christian Church in Moreno Valley, California, she sang as a soprano in the adult choir, worked as an assistant Sunday School teacher for 4th, 5th and 6th graders, and participated as an active member of the Bridge Builders auxiliary, until her recent passing.

Known throughout her life for her warm, contagious smile and caring concern, Verselle was always there with words of faith and encouragement for others. She was a friend, a counselor, and a pillar of strength to everyone close to her, but especially to her children and grandchildren. Following her retirement, she was often recognized in public by her former 2nd and 3rd grade students who remembered her for challenging them to do their best in school, and to always say, "Please" and "Thank you!" She will be loved, remembered and greatly missed by everyone who was blessed to know her.

Verselle transitioned from this life when the Lord led her home on March 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Lloyd; sisters Vera Cincore and Bernadine Phillips; cousins Elizabeth Williams and Barbara Lourant; children Donovan Sr., Bretina, Valjeania, Steven, Erric, and Elton; grandchildren Falanda, Donovan Jr., Nathaniel, Laura, Malik, Jamal, Aaron, Noni, Robert, Patrick, Steven Jr., Reginald, Jazmine, Janesa, Jallina, Joel, Mya, and Joy; great-grandchildren Talia, Lucas, Purity, Landon, Jaydin, Aiden, Drake, London, Amelia, Alana, Natalia, Prinx Azim, Xulius, Amina, Marshawn, Stevel, Zaya, Jayla, Jordan, Jayden, Jayshon, Jayda, Christopher, and Coby; sons-in-law Edward, Michele, and Frank; daughters-in-law Linda, Cindy, Amani, and Adrienne; brothers-in-law James, Frederick, and Willie; sisters-in-law Ann, Mable, and Charmaine; nephews Sterling Jr., Anthony, Arthur Jr., Earl, Khalil, and Raymond; nieces Betty, Edna, Marilyn, Anita, Vanessa, Carter, April, Ayanna, Ayetta, Avetta, Krishenda, DeAmber, and Cherish.

Celebration of Life and Legacy will be on Sunday, April 7, 2019: Viewing: 10am-1pm; Services: 1pm-3pm; Repass/Reception: 3pm-5pm. All at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Mortuary, 11500 Arlington Ave., Riverside, CA 92505. (951) 689-1441. Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019