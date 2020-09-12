Vickie Buchanan

August 23, 1938 - August 7, 2020 Vickie (Obermeyer) Buchanan was born the seventh child to Charles and Lillie Obermeyer on August 23, 1938 in Abilene, Kansas. In 1942, her family moved to Riverside, California. She graduated from Poly High School in 1956 and married her sweetheart, Roy Buchanan with whom she would enjoy 62 years of marriage before his passing in 2018. Vickie reunited with Roy in heaven on August 7, 2020. Once her children were in school, Vickie began working in the office at Harrison Elementary School, then later for RUSD as an administrative assistant. She later worked at West Coast Wire and Steel until joining Roy full-time at their photography business, Keepsake Photos. After retiring the business in 1998, Vickie went to work at Elite Products in Corona. Wherever she worked, Vickie was a valuable asset, earning high praise and making lasting friendships. Vickie was actively involved with all her children's activities and interests, from Cub Scout den mother, to organizing family camping trips, journalism parties, drill team competitions, and much more. In everything she did, she served with creativity, energy and grace, forging deep, long-lasting relationships along the way. Her talents included cake decorating, sewing, writing, painting and pastels, and various embroidery methods. Vickie authored and published two children's books. She had a passion for music, art, travel, and especially family time. After retirement, Vickie volunteered alongside her husband Roy at the California Citrus State Historic Park, serving for 13 years as a docent, conducting tours, tastings, and organizing summer concerts. Vickie enjoyed over 25 years with the philanthropic sorority Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Alpha Kappa Chapter #343. She served two terms as president and held forty various positions of leadership and committee participation. Her sorority sisters were a tremendous source of joy and support to her, as she was to them. Vickie was dearly loved and admired by all who knew her, usually the instant they met her. To her family, she will be remembered as the greatest woman they knew. Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, brother, five sisters, and her husband Roy. She is survived by her children: Dan Buchanan (Cindy), Kerri Harper (Steve), Terri Marler (Duane), and Cindy Horvath (Andy). She has 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law Frances Welch (Joe), and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family. Vickie was also known as "Lady," "Sister," "California Mom," and "Grandma" to those she embraced as family, regardless of blood relation. Vickie's passing leaves a huge hole in the hearts and lives of many. She will be greatly missed, but her memory lives on in each of us who loved her. She leaves a legacy of unconditional love and compassion, warmth and hospitality, a spirit of fun and adventure, service to others, and an example of how to be a mother, mother-in-law, grandparent and friend. A Celebration of Life service is pending until it is appropriate for the family to travel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Vickie Buchanan Memorial Fund.