Feb 13, 1944 - June 11, 2019 In Loving Memory Victor Edwin Vinet, Jr., 75, of Sun City, California, passed away unexpectedly on June 11, 2019 after a brief illness. Graveside services were held on June 19th at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Cypress, California. Victor (Vic ) was born in Los Angeles, California on February 13, 1944 to Victor Edwin Vinet and Nora Carnesi. He graduated from Washington High School in Los Angeles, California. Soon after, Vic joined the United States Marine Corps. Vic was very proud to have served his country and was honored with a beautiful military service with full honors. Vic married Betty Jean Liggett on March 6, 1965 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were married for 54 years and had three children, Marie, Michael and Rebecca. When Vic met Betty, he worked loading vending machines. He moved on to working as an iron worker and then eventually to a career in facilities management/engineering. During this time, he was able to travel to many places, including France. He also designed several types of machinery for various companies. He retired from NBTY (Nature's Bounty products) in 2011. Throughout his life he loved working with wood and had a woodworking shop where he restored furniture and made many beautiful items. Vic also loved baseball and was very passionate about and active in his grandchildrens' sports activities over the years. Vic took great pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He also had a mischievous sense of humor which included many stories and "Dad jokes." His warm smile and laughing eyes lit up a room. He had a heart of gold and always looked for the good in everything. His deep and abiding belief in God provided him with great comfort and peace throughout his life. Victor is survived by his wife Betty Vinet, daughters Marie (Mike) Flannery and Rebecca Ackner, and grandsons Alexander Kellar, Matthew Vinet, Michael Kellar, and John (Jacklyn) Brumund, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Vic was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, who will be missed by all who knew him. Victor was preceded in death by his son Michael Wade Vinet, sisters Joann Jones and Lelia Ponsetti, brothers Edwin and Peter Vinet, grandson William Andreas Kellar, son-in-law William Henry Ackner and his beloved pug and best friend, Rosco, who passed away in October 2018 at the age of ten. One can only imagine the joyous reunion that occurred when they all met again in Heaven. "The Lord watch between me and thee, when we are absent one from another "Genesis 31:49
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 17, 2019