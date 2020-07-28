1/
Vieva Jo Deal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vieva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
08/18/1925 - 07/17/2020 Vieva Jo Deal was born in Luther, OK. She moved to California in 1952. She lived mostly in Moreno Valley and Riverside but moved to San Diego in 2019. She died at home of late stage dementia. Vieva Jo had a strong faith in Jesus Christ. She lived her life serving her Lord and loving her family. She was a homemaker for many years. She retired from Moreno Valley Unified School District in 1993 as an Instructional Assistant. She was a long-time active member of Magnolia Ave. Baptist Church. Vieva Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar in 1989, her daughter-in-law, Karen in 1999 and her 1st grandson, Michael Tursi in 2020. She is survived by her 5 children: Suezella (Joseph) Tursi, James Deal, Kenneth Deal, Marcella Mathe (Raymond) and Jonathan Deal. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Featheringill Mortuary Internment at Riverside National Cemetery 11:00am July 28, 2020


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Featheringill Mortuary
6322 El Cajon Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92115
619-583-9511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Featheringill Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved