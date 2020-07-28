08/18/1925 - 07/17/2020 Vieva Jo Deal was born in Luther, OK. She moved to California in 1952. She lived mostly in Moreno Valley and Riverside but moved to San Diego in 2019. She died at home of late stage dementia. Vieva Jo had a strong faith in Jesus Christ. She lived her life serving her Lord and loving her family. She was a homemaker for many years. She retired from Moreno Valley Unified School District in 1993 as an Instructional Assistant. She was a long-time active member of Magnolia Ave. Baptist Church. Vieva Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar in 1989, her daughter-in-law, Karen in 1999 and her 1st grandson, Michael Tursi in 2020. She is survived by her 5 children: Suezella (Joseph) Tursi, James Deal, Kenneth Deal, Marcella Mathe (Raymond) and Jonathan Deal. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Featheringill Mortuary Internment at Riverside National Cemetery 11:00am July 28, 2020





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store