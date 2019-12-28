|
12-18-1940 - 12-22-2019 Vincent Banuelos Maldonado left this world Sunday, December 22nd while at Loma Linda Univestity Medical Center. He lived his entire life in the Inland Empire. Born and raised in Cucamonga and Ontario, he married Lucy Trevino in 1967 and bought a home in Riverside. Two years later they gave birth to thier first son Vincent and 10 years following had thier second son Victor. He worked at Rohr industries in Riverside from the mid sixties until he retired in 2002. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and loved ones. He leaves behind 2 sons Vincent and Victor Maldonado. You're finally at peace Papa. Kiss Mama for us. We love you. Service will be at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses on Friday, Jan. 3rd at 1 p.m. 5909 Norwood Ave, Riverside, CA 92505. Any questions call Vincent III at 951-203-1278.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 28, 2019