VIOLA R. COOPER

Age 81, a 30-year resident of Calimesa, CA, formerly 7-year resident of Banning, CA & 2-year resident of Highland, CA, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Redlands Community Hospital. Viola R. Cooper was born February 24, 1938 in Perryville, MO.

Viola graduated high school in 1956, she was a cosmetologist in 1958, and worked as a waitress between 1959 and 1983. Viola was a Christian, she was the life of the party and had an incredible sense of humor.

Viola is survived by her husband of 39 years, Gary Cooper of Calimesa, CA; daughter, Brenda Soulliere of Coachella, CA; son, Bruce James of La Quinta, CA; stepdaughter, Denise Villa of Lake Havasu, AZ; stepsons, Chris Cooper of San Dimas, CA, David Cooper of Mentone, CA, and Jerry Cooper of Lake Havasu, AZ; sisters, Dorothy Wichern of Texarkana, TX, Janet Hadler of Perryville, MO, Carol Kluender of Perryville, MO, Kathaleen Gundling of Friendswood, TX; brothers, Ronald Abernathy of Cape Girardeau, MO, Ivan Abernathy of Brooksville, FL, Gary Abernathy of St. Louis, MO and Lynn Abernathy of Camarillo, CA; thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Alice Roth of St. Mary's, MO; brothers, Lester Abernathy of Florida and Wilford Abernathy of Perryville, MO; stepdaughter, Jeanine Cooper of Covina, CA.

Funeral Services will take place at 11:00 am, May 1, 2019 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, Banning, CA. Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary