April 11, 1932 - February 5, 2020 Viola Yocum, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, friend and business owner, passed away on February 5, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Janice Taylor, in Summerville, South Carolina. She was 87. "Vi" was born on April 11, 1932 in Royal Oak Michigan to Ted and Mary Zaha, who immigrated to the United States from their native country of Romania. She grew up with her 3 brothers and 2 sisters and moved with them to the Los Angeles area. After graduating high school, she attended Pasadena City College and attended church in the same area. This is where she met her future husband Glenn Yocum, a young man who had served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. Their first date was a drive to the beach after church, windows down and music playing on the radio. Soon after, Glenn asked Vi to be his wife, marrying in the same church that they met at on September 5, 1952. After they married, they moved to Riverside, California where they raised their 3 children while running a very successful catering and cake/deli business. Their home in Riverside was filled with love and laughter as they lived their lives around their love of their children and their love of the Lord. Both Glenn and Vi were very active in Young Life Christian Ministry and loved watching young people find their way to Christ because of the events that were hosted by the Yocum's in their home in Riverside. Glenn passed away on April 16, 2015 in Summerville, South Carolina at the home of their daughter Janice. Vi continued to live with Janice, where her daughter lovingly cared for her mother with her family by her side, until her death. Vi was preceded in death by her father, mother, brothers Ted, Abraham and John and sister Mary as well as her husband Glenn of 63 years. She is survived by her sister Helen; her daughter Janice (Mike Taylor son-in-law); two sons, Paul (Erin, daughter-in-law) and Craig (Debbie, daughter-in-law); 13 grandkids and 4 great grandkids. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16 at 1:00 pm at Riverside National Cemetery, Staging Area 1. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2020