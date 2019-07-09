Home

Violet June Crowder Obituary
VIOLET JUNE CROWDER
 Violet June Crowder, former resident of Hemet, CA, passed away in Bakersfield on July 1, 2019. A graveside service will be held for her at Riverside National Cemetery at 10:30 A.M. on July 10. She is survived by her sons, Terry Cunningham of Bakersfield, and Jimmy Cunningham of Austin, TX; her daughter, Darlene Taylor of Bixby, OK; step daughter, Cindy Alesi of Perris; her step son, Ken Crowder of Santa Ana; and many grand and great grandchildren. Services by San Jacinto Valley Mortuary.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 9, 2019
