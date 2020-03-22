|
August 28, 1928 - March 10, 2020 At 91 years old, Virgil passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home with family. He grew up in Beaumont, CA, married his sweetheart Marjorie Stowe in 1949 and had 3 sons. With a knack for all things mechanical, Virgil loved working with cars and around the house. For most of his career, he worked on improving the county roads. When he retired at 60, everyone wondered how the always hard-working man would fill his time, but Virgil was constantly finding new projects to keep his hands busy. Fiercely independent, he was living alone & even working in the yard until just a few weeks ago. A Good Samaritan almost to a fault, he was always befriending people in need & lending a helping hand. Virgil & Marjorie were very involved in the Baptist Church and married for nearly 65 years until she passed away in 2014. He leaves behind his sons, Don & his wife Fran of Sacramento, Vernon of Sacramento, Larry and his wife Ronda of Beaumont; grandchildren Paul, Ellie (Jermaine), Steven (Marie), Andrew, Joseph, Vanessa (Andrew); great grandchild Remy; and his cat Tiger. In heaven, he joins Marjorie, his sister and brother-in-law Jean Ann and Bob, and parents Art and Jessie Neil. Ever the humble man, he requested a private service. Virgil will be greatly missed and remembered fondly for his kind and humble spirit, helping hands and giving heart.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2020