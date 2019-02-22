|
|
VIRGINIA "GIN"
VANCE COVERT
Age 73, of Hemet, CA, passed away February 18, 2019. Preceded in death by her mother Virginia Henderson, her father Bob Henderson and daughter Cindy Forrester.
She is survived by her children Keith Davis, Virginia Davis, Daniel Vance, Connie Najmulski and numerous grand- children and great-grandchildren. She had eight brothers and sisters: Mikey, Bobby Joe (lost in Vietnam, 1965), Judymae, Patty, Sandy, Netha, Billy and Penny (died at birth).
Gin was a woman who's passion in life was serving others. Cooking and baking food was something she enjoyed and loved doing most. She also loved playing bingo with her friends.
She was a very loving and caring mother, grandma, great grandma and a very special friend to so many in the community. She will be loved and missed dearly.
Services will be at 2pm on Sunday, February 24th at Miller-Jones Mortuary, 1501 W. Florida Ave, Hemet, CA 92546.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2019