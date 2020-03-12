|
10/7/1930 - 3/9/2020 Virginia (Ginny) Katherine Hampshire, 89, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020, in Eugene, Oregon. Ginny was born October 7, 1930, the daughter of Richard and Mary Morse in Keego Harbor, Michigan, one of 8 brothers and sisters. After graduating from Waterford Township High School in 1948, Ginny went to work at Federal Department Store, and soon after, met her future husband, Ray Hampshire. Ray and Ginny were married on January 6, 1951, and they almost immediately began their first travel adventure, living in Georgia, then New Jersey, as Ray served his country in the Army. After Ray's discharge in 1953, they moved to Southern California, where Ginny raised 4 children, without once being called upon to drive them anywhere.....which was a good thing, since she was one of the few people in California without a driver's license! After Ray's retirement in 1986, the two of them began exploring the USA and Canada in their RV/motorhome, finally lighting in Sun City, CA, where they continued their love of travel with the Wheelers RV Club. In 2016, Ginny and Ray relocated to Eugene, Oregon. Ray preceded her in death in August of 2019, and she is survived by brothers and sisters Gerry, Mary Ellen, Jim and Kenny, and her four children, Larry (Linda), Lynda (Tom), Jim (Carol), and Tim. Grandchildren include Eric, Marcia, Jesse, Katelyn, and Jill, with great-grandchildren Jackson, Holden, Emerson, Hadley, Nathan, Avery, and Shae, Liam and Levi. Local visitation will be at Musgrove Mortuary, 225 South Danebo, in Eugene, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 3-4 PM. Ginny will be interred at Roseburg National Cemetery, joining her husband, the following day, Friday, March 13 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the web site to sign the guest book. Musgrove Mortuary, 225 South Danebo, Eugene, OR 98402
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020