Virginia-Lou Rahn

June 14, 1926 - September 28, 2020 Virginia-Lou (G-Lou) was born in Riverside, CA in 1926. She grew up in Edgemont (only about 4 houses then) on a chicken and then a turkey ranch. She graduated from Riverside Poly High School in 1944 and then from Oregon State University in 1948. G-Lou was very active in the Riverside community Junior Women's Club, Town & Gown, Board Member of the Riverside Community Concerts Association, Treasurer of the Riverside Symphony, Altrusa Club, Riverside Park and Recreation Commission, and self-employed as a bookkeeper for over 50 years. G-Lou is survived by her nephews, Kurt (Jill) Rahn and Clay Rahn. She will be laid to rest at Olivewood Cemetery in Riverside.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Oct. 15, 2020.