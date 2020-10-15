1/
Virginia-Lou Rahn
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia-Lou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 14, 1926 - September 28, 2020 Virginia-Lou (G-Lou) was born in Riverside, CA in 1926. She grew up in Edgemont (only about 4 houses then) on a chicken and then a turkey ranch. She graduated from Riverside Poly High School in 1944 and then from Oregon State University in 1948. G-Lou was very active in the Riverside community Junior Women's Club, Town & Gown, Board Member of the Riverside Community Concerts Association, Treasurer of the Riverside Symphony, Altrusa Club, Riverside Park and Recreation Commission, and self-employed as a bookkeeper for over 50 years. G-Lou is survived by her nephews, Kurt (Jill) Rahn and Clay Rahn. She will be laid to rest at Olivewood Cemetery in Riverside.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McAulay and Wallace Mortuary - Fullerton - Fullerton
902 N. Harbor Blvd.
Fullerton, CA 92832
714-525-4721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McAulay and Wallace Mortuary - Fullerton - Fullerton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved