June 14, 1926 - September 28, 2020 Virginia-Lou (G-Lou) was born in Riverside, CA in 1926. She grew up in Edgemont (only about 4 houses then) on a chicken and then a turkey ranch. She graduated from Riverside Poly High School in 1944 and then from Oregon State University in 1948. G-Lou was very active in the Riverside community Junior Women's Club, Town & Gown, Board Member of the Riverside Community Concerts Association, Treasurer of the Riverside Symphony, Altrusa Club, Riverside Park and Recreation Commission, and self-employed as a bookkeeper for over 50 years. G-Lou is survived by her nephews, Kurt (Jill) Rahn and Clay Rahn. She will be laid to rest at Olivewood Cemetery in Riverside.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store