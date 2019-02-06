|
VIRGINIA LYONS
Age 71, passed away on January 31, 2019 in her home on the Morongo Reservation. She was born on May 30, 1947 in Soboba, CA and had lived in Cabazon until she was 10 then moved to Banning for a short while until she moved to the reservation in 1968. She graduated from Banning High School in 1965. Virginia was married to Ronald D. Lyons Sr. for 50 years. She was head diet nurse at San Gorgonio Hospital in 1971, worked for Ahmium Education Morongo Preschool as director and teacher's aide from 1977-1987, was a Sunday School teacher, foster parent in 1987, member of the Morongo Charity Committee, volunteer at Morongo Preschool, and a member of the Morongo Moravian Church. She loved to teach, church, walk and travel with elders.
Virginia is survived by her husband Ronald Lyons, Sr. of Morongo; daughter Keri Lyons of Morongo; son Ronald Lyons Jr. of Cherry Valley; granddaughters Ilonna Lyons and Bethany Lyons, both of Cherry Valley; grandson Ronald Lyons III of Cherry Valley; sisters Joanna (Norman) Ruiz of Morongo and Yvonne Silvas of Soboba; brother Joe (Terry) Becerra of Morongo; nephew Jeremy (Carissa) Cervantes of Morongo; niece Destiny (Bobby) Garcia of Morongo; great nephew Gabe (Courtney) Lyons of Morongo; and 3 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Frances Grace Becerra of Banning and father Joe Jesus Becerra of Banning.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 8 from 6:30pm-9:00pm at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning. Celebration of Life at 10:00am on Saturday, February 9 at Morongo Moravian Church on the Morongo Indian Reservation followed by burial at Morongo Tribal Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019