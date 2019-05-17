November 8, 1934 - May 12, 2019 (Josephine) Virginia Piercy, passed away at the age of 84, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Fullerton, CA. She was born in the Princeville, Illinois area, on November 8, 1934, to the late Cecil Willard and Lois Irene (Carter) Stubbs. Virginia was born at home on a farm and was raised there. She was the oldest of four and attended a one room school until high school. In June 1952, after graduating from Princeville High School, she married Claude D. Piercy Jr. They were blessed with 55 years of marriage before his passing in December 2007. Virginia and her family moved to Huntington Park, California, in 1958, to raise their children. They lived briefly in Whittier and then moved to Hemet, California when Claude retired. Virginia belonged to the T.O.P.S Organization, and a Quilting Club. She had a passion for quilting, enjoyed gardening, loved cats and she was an excellent cook and baker. Virginia was a parishioner at the Church of Christ Pilgrim Congregational Church in Hemet for many years. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Virginia is survived by her caring children, Lucinda Casillas of Brea, California and David Piercy of Anita, Iowa; her wonderful grandchildren, Justin Casillas of Santa Rosa, Erin Bogan (Ryan) of Brea, and Lisa Garcia (Gabriel) of Corona; her adorable great-grandchildren, Alessa and Dominic Bogan, Vinny and Olivia Garcia; and her siblings, June Schierer (Al) of Brimfield, Illinois, Dick Stubbs of Peoria, Illinois, and Patricia Leconte (Gary) of Morton, Illinois. She was "Aunt Ginger" to dozens of nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, at Miller-Jones Mortuary – San Jacinto, located at 165 W. 7th St, San Jacinto, CA. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at Miller-Jones Mortuary – San Jacinto. WL00199970-image-1.jpg Published in Press-Enterprise on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary