VIRGINIA WHEELOCK TURNER Age 93, of Riverside, California, passed away on September 18, 2019. Virginia was born on November 19, 1925 in Riverside, California. She was the daughter of the late Dudley Brooks Wheelock and the late Estelle Virginia (Beiter) Wheelock. She graduated from Pomona College in 1947. Virginia was an administrative assistant with the U.S. Government for 25 years. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Hemet, past treasurer of the Daughters of the King and Daughters of American Revolution. Some of her hobbies included reading, swimming and genealogy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Albert John Turner. She is survived by her sister, Sarah (Sally) Binckley; husband, Basil; step son, David Turner; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 308 E. Acacia Ave., Hemet, California 92543.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019