April 9, 1923 - August 4, 2019 VirJean R. Halbrooks passed away in her home on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born in Grayslake, Illinois, on April 9, 1923, to Charles and Frances Hook. She attended Grayslake Elementary School and graduated from Antioch High School. Upon graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Edward Knickelbein. Ed was killed in World War II and their son, Knick, was raised by VirJean and her second husband, Grover T. "Hal" Halbrooks, whom she married in 1945. Hal and VirJean were married for 54 years and had a daughter, Blair. They first arrived in Riverside, California, in 1948. Both avid golfers, they immediately joined the Victoria Club where VirJean was the Club Champion in 1978-1979. VirJean travelled extensively through Hal's Air Force career, living for a time in places as diverse as New Hampshire, Germany, Morocco, California, Virginia, and Pakistan. VirJean even started the first Girl Scout Troop on Foreign Soil in Islamabad, Pakistan, in 1966. They had determined that they wished to call Riverside "home" and returned here in 1968, remaining through Hal's retirement from the Air Force. VirJean was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Riverside, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Women's Southern California Golf Association. She was involved in various Masonic organizations and was an avid bridge player. VirJean was an adventurous spirit well into her 90s, riding in a hot air balloon and visiting Disneyland's Club 33 to celebrate her 90th birthday. She was a fixture in her neighborhood, helping where she could and accepting help from her neighbors as she aged. At 96-years-old, you could still find her on a daily walk around the block and giving dog treats to each of her four-legged friends. VirJean loved her family, her friends, See's candy, all the dogs in the neighborhood, and many of her neighbors. VirJean will be interred with Hal in the National Cemetery in Riverside, California, on Thursday, August 8th, at 10:30 a.m. She is survived by a half-brother, Shawn Hook, daughter Blair Halbrooks, nieces Debby Claxton and Tammy Lustig, and grandchildren Jeremy Halbrooks, Toby Halbrooks, and Victoria Martin, as well as a large and extended family of friends from throughout the years. A life so interesting and full of travels and adventures is hard to state succinctly. The best adjectives to describe VirJean are kind, adventurous, and curious. In light of her approach to life and in lieu of flowers, please be kind to a neighbor, ask questions, and try something new. WL00208590-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 9, 2019