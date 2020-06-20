9/21/1925 - 03/18/2020 Vivian passed away at home from cancer. She lived in San Juan Capistrano, CA, previously from Riverside, CA (1962-2000) and Dana Point. She worked for The Press-Enterprise from 1963-1993 as cashier and data processing. She graduated as valedictorian of her high school in Minnesota. She received her AA degree from RCC. She was a member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Dana Point, CA Vivian is survived by her husband David C. Macher of San Juan Capistrano; sister Dorothy Jacobson of San Juan Capistrano; and nieces and nephews from CA, UT, AZ, ND and MN. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10:30am at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 33501 Stonehill Dr., Dana Point, CA 92629. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Columbarium Fund.





