01/15/1944 - 09/18/2020 Mr. W Don Earp, son of the late Willie Matthew Earp and Ruby Mae Anderson Earp, was born on January 15, 1944 in Lubbock, Texas. Soon afterwards the Earp family relocated to California in 1944 where Don attended the public schools of Riverside, graduating from Ramona High School and earning a computer science degree from Riverside Community College. Don worked for several different employers but eventually became a successful entrepreneur along with his wife Livia. In 1959, Don met the love of his life Livia Monica Hernandez and just five years later they were married, and he began his lifelong journey of being an exceptional and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Don is survived by his wife, Livia Earp; his daughters, Kimberley and Tobbie; his grandchildren, Ryan, Wesley, Cody, Hunter, and Morgan; his great grandchildren, Anthony and Matthew; his brothers, Cliff and Zach; his nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. He was predeceased by sisters Bille Jean and Alvern. As a young man, Don developed a passion for "Hot Rods" and became a member of the Riverside Rickshaws Car Club in 1962 in which he was an active lifelong member. Don was a active committee member for the Riverside County Master Plan. Don was also a member of the Colton Historic Committee and the Historic Preservation Commission due in large part for his family's lineage from Wyatt Earp and the historical presence of the Earp family in Colton. Don was an outstanding role model for so many people. He instilled a work ethic, family values and morals in all. He will always be remembered for his love, generosity, and devotion to his family. Don was immensely proud to be called "Grandfather" by his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4pm - 8pm at Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel, 703 Brookside Ave., Redlands, CA 92373 . Services will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00am, also at Emmerson Bartlett Redlands. Interment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, 3510 E. Washington Blvd., Colton, CA 92324.





