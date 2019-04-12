The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Waldetrudis Baylis
Waldetrudis Baylis

Waldetrudis Baylis Obituary
WALDETRUDIS CASILDA BAYLIS
 Waldetrudis Casilda Baylis was born in Colon, Panama, on April 10, 1946 and left this earth to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, the day before her 73rd birthday. She left her native Panama in 1965, moving to Riverside, California, where she quickly met and fell in love with her husband of 52 years, Robert Baylis. On May 27, 1967, she married the love of her life and together they raised two children, Dennis Baylis and Lisa Baylis-Kells. Trudis spent 30 years teaching elementary and middle school children throughout Riverside Unified School District. Survivors include husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, and other family members. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:00am Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at The Grove Community Church, 19900 Grove Community Dr., Riverside, CA 92508, with Pastor Tom Lance officiating. A brief reception will immediately follow at the same location. The viewing is from 4:00pm to 6:00pm Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Acheson and Graham Funeral Home, 7944 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92504. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Grove Community Church Love Offering at https://mygrove.churchcenter.com/giving.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
