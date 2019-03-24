Home

Walfert Lewis

Walfert Lewis Obituary
WALFERT "BUDDY" LEWIS
 Buddy passed away March 10, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life, Bernice "Bunny" Johnson, his mother, Bernice Hughie-Abrams, sons Christopher Nickerson, and Michael Nickerson, sisters Helen King and Ramona Beal Norman, brothers, Alfred Beal, Anthony Beal, Charles Beal, Frank Reed, Jr., several grandchildren, and a host of nephews and nieces. Service and viewing is March 28, 11am at Evans-Brown Mortuary, 385 W. 4th St., Perris, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2019
