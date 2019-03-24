|
|
WALFERT "BUDDY" LEWIS
Buddy passed away March 10, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life, Bernice "Bunny" Johnson, his mother, Bernice Hughie-Abrams, sons Christopher Nickerson, and Michael Nickerson, sisters Helen King and Ramona Beal Norman, brothers, Alfred Beal, Anthony Beal, Charles Beal, Frank Reed, Jr., several grandchildren, and a host of nephews and nieces. Service and viewing is March 28, 11am at Evans-Brown Mortuary, 385 W. 4th St., Perris, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2019