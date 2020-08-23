1/
Walter Allen Rohrbach Jr.
January 12, 1934 - August 6, 2020 Walter Allen Rohrbach Jr, (Jim), was born January 12, 1934 to Ida Katherine, nee Hartnett, and Walter Allen Rohrbach in Reading, Pennsylvania. He went to Penn State and graduated in 1955 with a degree in Business Administration, and Naval ROTC. Jim spent two years active duty in the Navy on the USS Newport News CA-148 in the Mediterranean as a LTJG from 6/55 to 6/57. After active duty Jim went to work for Carpenter Steel in the accounting department. In December of 1970, Jim was transferred to Pomona where a new company, TiTech International, was formed to make titanium castings for Carpenter Steel. In 1973 he went to work for Alcan Aluminum in Riverside, again working in accounting, where he remained until 1980 when he returned to TiTech in Pomona. At that time a company in Belgium was interested in manufacturing titanium castings, planning to eventually evolve into aerospace. That company contacted TiTech, and arranged to send their people here to observe the manufacturing process. TiTech then contacted Jim and arranged a five year contract with him to travel to Belgium four to six times a years for two to four weeks at a time, to assist in the start up of the Belgium company. Jim is survived by his wife of 40 years Sue Rohrbach. Jim has four children, James, Jay, Jon, and Jennine from his first marriage, and daughter, Susan, and stepson, Mark from his marriage to Sue. There are seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Golfing, fishing, snorkeling and traveling were some of Jim's favorite things. Jim died in his sleep Aug 6, 2020. Funeral services will be Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Lake Elsinore CA. Jim's ashes will be scattered at Sea off the San Diego Coastline


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Aug. 23, 2020.
