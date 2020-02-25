The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Miller-Jones Mortuary
1501 W. Florida Ave
Hemet, CA 92543
(951) 658-3161
Walter Farris Hampton Jr.

Walter Farris Hampton Jr. Obituary
Age 91, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at his home in Hemet, California. Surviving are wife Dorinne Hampton; sons, Steve Hampton and Dan Bowers; daughters, Patty Brandon, Cathy Hardy, Kathy Coger and Deborah Gould; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Miller-Jones Mortuary Chapel located at 1501 W. Florida Ave., Hemet, California. A reception will follow the service at the Miller-Jones Mortuary Ramona Room.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2020
