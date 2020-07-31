Feb. 1, 1949 - June 30, 2020 Walter J. Hogan died from complications of cancer. He is survived by his loving family; wife, Pamela K., son, Sean P. and daughter, Caroline A. Hogan. Walt is already sorely missed as we remember how he loved us and enriched our lives. He fiercely dedicated his life to his family, to the practice of law and to youth baseball and softball as coach and booster. Walter leaves behind brothers, Thomas and Tim (wife, Kim). Walter's service in the Navy, education at Loyola Law School and volunteer work contributed to his commitment to country and the communities where he lived and served. At rest he was happiest fishing, engaging in sports and participating in dialogue about his favorite pastimes or current events. Prevented from gathering at this time, we plan to celebrate his life with a wake in modified tradition of his cherished Irish heritage when it is safe. We hope you'll join us in tribute then.





