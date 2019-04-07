|
12/31/1934 - 03/26/2019 Walter Allan Meyers (1934-2019) died March 26, 2019 at the age of 84. The son of Walter Alfred Meyers & Darcy Lucille Meyers, born in Cleveland Ohio, he grew up and lived his life in California. Twice widowed (Evelyn & Francis), father of 4 and veteran. Wally was a mechanic, inventor, track designer and writer. Walt is survived by his 4 children: Eve Davis, Allan (Debbie) Meyers, John Meyers, and Robert (Telonda) Meyers; his 10 grandchildren: Steve Meyers, Krysta Meyers, Allan (Kristine) Meyers, Sean (Robyn) Meyers, Melissa Meyers, Amber (Thomas) White, Sabrina Meyers, Carmen Davis, Jennifer Davis, Manuel Oceguerra; his 23 great grandchildren: Elena, Alysia, Hector, Victor, Jaiden, Melody, Karl, Walter, Lucylia, Elvira, Arura, Oscar, Maxwell, Brandon, Kaedan, Haylee, Sadie, Nathan, Emily, Brittany, Adam, Colin and Mariah. Memorial Services will be held in San Diego on April 27th. More information: https://www.fb.me/WaltsFamily
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2019