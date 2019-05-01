The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Thomas Miller Mortuary
1118 East Sixth Street
Corona, CA 92879
(909) 737-3244
Wanda L. Cleveland

WANDA L. CLEVELAND
Age 99, went home to Jesus on April 23, 2019, at Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia. Born in Mutual, Oklahoma., Mrs. Cleveland lived in Corona, California for 80 years. She worked for Dr. John Prichard for 19 years, retiring in 1980. She was an active member of Northpoint Evangelical Free Church in Corona.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Gilbert. Mrs. Cleveland is survived by her two daughters, Ravone Bishop of Templeton and Donna Miller of Tulare; a son, Rick (Ellen) Cleveland of Corona; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, May 6th, at Thomas Miller Mortuary in Corona. Burial will be in Corona Sunnyslope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions: Northpoint Evangelical Free Church in Corona.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 1, 2019
