1/1
Warner Stewart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warner's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antimony, Utah Warner Leroy Stewart, 85, long time resident of Antimony, UT, passed away August 8, 2020 in Richfield. He was born May 21, 1935 in Riverside, CA, to Hilbert and Margaret Snodgrss Stewart. He married Marjorie Louise Herber. Warner was a cowboy, Marine, Korean War Veteran, father, and camp host. Survived by his wife; sons: William, and James; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. "Warner, thanks for the 57 years of adventure, Maggie." Cremation services have been held. Memorial services will be held at a later day. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Magleby Mortuary
195 West 100 North
Manti, UT 84642
(435) 835-2311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magleby Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved