Warner Stewart

Antimony, Utah Warner Leroy Stewart, 85, long time resident of Antimony, UT, passed away August 8, 2020 in Richfield. He was born May 21, 1935 in Riverside, CA, to Hilbert and Margaret Snodgrss Stewart. He married Marjorie Louise Herber. Warner was a cowboy, Marine, Korean War Veteran, father, and camp host. Survived by his wife; sons: William, and James; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. "Warner, thanks for the 57 years of adventure, Maggie." Cremation services have been held. Memorial services will be held at a later day. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com