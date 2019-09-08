Home

WAYNE C. KEITH Sept. 8, 1922 - June 28, 2018 Webster's Dictionary has the definition for "good" as morally excellent, skillful, kind, of high quality. Those adjectives describe the man who gave leadership to many of Corona's organizations from 1969 until his death in 2015. His memory is deep in the hearts of his daughter, family and many friends on the anniversary of his birth (September 8, 1922). Submitted by his wife, Marjorie, who was privileged to be his wife for 5 years.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 8, 2019
