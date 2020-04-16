|
April 11, 1929 - April 14, 2020 Werner Coppel, age 91, passed away on on April 14, 2020. Werner was born in Mainz, Germany in 1929. Werner came to the United States with his parents and Grandmother in 1935 as a result of the persecution encountered from the Nazi regime. He and his family took up residence with his aunt and uncle in Williamsport, Pa. After high school graduation, he went to work for International Furniture, later Schnadig Corp., in Montoursville, Pa. He met Suzanne Mann in New York and they were married on June 13, 1954. During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army Intelligence in Berlin Germany in 1953 and 1954. After his discharge from the U.S. Army, he returned to Schnadig Corp. Schnadig Corp, transferred him to Corona, California in 1959. In 1971 he was transferred to the Schnadig plant in Denver, Co. as Plant Manager. In 1981 he was transferred back to Corona where he became General Manager. He retired from Schnadig Corp. in 1994 after nearly 50 years of service. Werner is survived by his wife of 65 years; son Gary of Long Beach, Ca., and son Steven of Camarillo, Ca. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Anne Loeb of Annemasse, France. Werner was a member of Temple Beth El, 2675 Central Ave, Riverside, Jewish War Veterans and B'nai B'rith. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Internment will be at Riverside National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth El.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 16, 2020