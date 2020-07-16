Willa Maxine Corridan, of Riverside, CA, passed away June 28, 2020 at the age of 93 and with her family by her side. Maxine, or Mickey as she was often known, was born in Springfield, Missouri March 8, 1927 to the late Elgie and Mamie Creed. At the age of 3, the family moved west and eventually settled in Highgrove, California. It is there she attended Highgrove Elementary and subsequently graduated from Colton High School. She lived the life of a normal healthy child with her older brother Ed, younger brothers Arnold and Harold, a younger sister Nadine while her father, Elgie, tended to the orange groves that were prevalent in Southern California at that time. The outdoor activity she thoroughly enjoyed was roller skating and it was at the roller skating rink she met her future husband, William T. Corridan Sr. (Bill). At the commencement of World War II, she worked at March Air Force Base on the B-24 Liberator, the same military base that Bill had been assigned. When he received transfer orders to Seattle, Washington, they moved to Seattle, married, and then he went overseas to Guam. At the end of hostilities, Bill returned and they moved to New York in 1946 where their first son, William T. Corridan Jr. was born. The following year, they moved back to California where their second son, Robert, was born and 5 years later they were blessed with a little girl, Ann Rita Corridan. It is here in Riverside that they settled for the rest of their lives, whereafter Mickey retired from the Toro Company as a supervisor. Mickey's passion was her family and watching baseball. She became, and always remained, a loyal Angel's fan, watching the games on TV or attending the pre-season games in Palm Springs and the home games in Anaheim. Mickey was predeceased by her husband, William Corridan and daughter, Ann Gore. She leaves behind her sons William and Robert Corridan, their spouses, Leslie and Gayle, her son-in-law James Gore (aka the 3rd son) and his spouse Shelly Gore, her grandchildren Scott and Kevin Corridan, Kim Morrison, Kelly Dundon, and Jason Gore and their spouses Russ, Mandy, Seth and Jessica as well as 9 great grandchildren, Ciaran Corridan, Kael Corridan, Jacob Flores, Keira Morrison, Aiden Dundon, Austin Dundon, Kayleigh Dundon, Ashley Gore and Hailey Gore. Visitation will be at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Graveside services are Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice
.