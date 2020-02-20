|
Willard Edwin Robbins, Jr., was born May 9, 1940 in Auburn, Indiana, one of four children to Willard Edwin, Sr. and Helene Elizabeth (Drake) Robbins. He entered into rest on February 15, 2020 in Granby, Missouri following two years of failing health at the age of 79. Willard moved to the Granby, Missouri area in 2016 from Riverside, California and before retiring, he had worked for the Santa Fe Railroad. He enjoyed working on and restoring old cars and repairing things. He will be remembered as a hard worker. Willard married Patricia Ann McGhee on October 2, 1960 in Jerome, Idaho and she preceded him in death on February 11, 2020. He is survived by three children, Teresa Stevens and husband, Ken of Granby, Missouri, Scott Robbins of Riverside, California and Jeff Robbins and wife, Maja of Moreno Valley, California; four grandchildren, Kenneth Stevens, Jr., Pamela Heun, Heather Gonzalez and Nicole; thirteen great grandchildren and one sister, Rita Taylor. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Eugene, a sister, Darlene and two great grandchildren, Arrow Heun and Aaron Stevens. A joint memorial service for Patricia and Willard will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Calvary Baptist Church in Neosho, Missouri. A joint memorial service will also be held in California at a date to be announced.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020