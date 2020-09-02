William (Bill) Boyd November 18, 1930 - August 17, 2020 Dad was a quiet, kind, gentle man who loved his family very much. His was born in San Antonio, Texas. Survived by his son William (Billy) Boyd; step-daughters Jeanette Hill-Bradshaw, and Janice Hill-Crawford; granddaughter Catrina Boyd-Townsend; great grandson Chase Wiese; niece Lana Acrey-Hapeman; nephews Larry and Brett Acrey, and Roger Connor; many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. We all loved him dearly. He will be missed by all.





