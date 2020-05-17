William Carrington Beggs, born May 20, 1927, beloved brother, husband, father and grandfather, died May 1, 2020. He was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, and grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. Bill was a veteran of WWII, signing up for the Navy at 17. He went to college on the GI Bill, and was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Bill worked as a nuclear physicist throughout his career. After he retired, Bill served on the Los Angeles Grand Jury. He enjoyed his retirement moving to Murrieta, CA from Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Bill shared a wonderful 58 years with his wife, Beverly; years filled with laughter and joy. He and his wife were first and foremost best friends. Until the last several years, he had been a very active man traveling, running, walking, golfing, and playing paddle tennis. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, his children: Karen Devine, Susan Vasquez, Steven Beggs, Carolyn Buono, and his grandchildren: Christopher Nassiri, Daniel Devine, Kristen Devine, Matthew Buono, and his brother Jack Beggs.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store