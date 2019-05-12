|
6/20/1923 - 4/19/2019 William J. Cline passed away at Heritage Gardens in Loma Linda, Ca with family at his bedside. William is survived by his spouse Rafaella Cline, daughter Linda Cline, three stepchildren Sonya Fitzgerald, William Druice and Kaine Druce. 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife June Cline, daughter and son-in-law Carol and Dennis Morgan, two grandchildren Billy Cleveland and Michael Cleveland. Bill served in World War II Asiatic Pacific. We will miss you dearly "Awesome Bill" Rc, family and friends love you always. Bill was a Jehovah Witness. WL00198740-image-1.jpg,WL00198740-image-2.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 12, 2019