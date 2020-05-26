William Corey Hansen
William Corey Hansen August 15, 1972 - May 26, 2004 Go rest high on that mountain Son, your work on earth is done. Go to heaven a-shoutin Love for the Father and Son For we are here but for a moment, strangers in the land as our fathers were before us; Our days on earth are like a shadow, gone so soon Without a trace. 1 chronicles 29:15 The Hansen Family and Staff at Arlington Mortuary


Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 26, 2020.
