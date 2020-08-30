06/30/1934 - 08/20/2020 William E. Crawford passed away on 08/20/2020. Graduated from Sunset High School in Texas. June 18, 1952 he joined the Marine Corps and served for 22 years, with 4 tours to Vietnam. Retired a Gunnery Sergeant in 1971. He was a past Master in the Masons and Scottish Rite. He had an amazing corporate career with Seiko, Epson, Citizen, Mitsubishi and Dow Jones. His loving wife Renate Crawford and son Steve Crawford preceded him in death. Dad had 6 kids, Randy Crawford, Cheryl Stone, Cathy Beddard, Steve Crawford, David Crawford and Dawn Crawford. He was a fun, loving man easy to laugh and always up for an adventure. Camping, kids sports, fishing, he was always there. He will be greatly missed by all! Ooh Raw Gunny! Services will be September 4th at the Riverside National Cemetery at 12:00 PM.





