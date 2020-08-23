William E. Meyke passed away on 7/27/2020 at the age of 76. William (OLD MAN) was born on 11/14/1944 in Cleveland, Ohio. William had lived in Riverside, California for the last 39 years. William was involved in bowling at a young age as well as coaching and managing his son's little league teams. A favorite past time of William's was playing darts with his friends and family thru out the last 15 years. William was widowed by his wife on 7/20/2011 and survived by his sons, John and Thomas, 2 grandchildren, Jacob & Triston, sisters, Mary and Barbara and cousin Terry. The Meyke family will be holding a celebration of life in Orangecrest, 19028 Krameria Ave, Riverside, 92508. Please contact John Meyke for details at 909-208-1813. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com