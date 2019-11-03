|
|
WILLIAM SEDGWICK HOWLETT II William Sedgwick Howlett was born February 6, 1927 in Pulaski, New York to William S. and Lillie Howlett. He died September 3, 2019 in Bastrop, Texas. He spent his early childhood in Upstate New York. William attended Pulaski Academy and Central School, graduating in 1945. He was active in all sports and school activities. In 1945, he was drafted by the U.S. Army and served in the 1st Military Government Battalion in Stuttgart, Germany. Upon discharge from the Army he moved to Southern California and graduated from Pierce School of Agriculture in 1950. He worked as an agronomist for many years in California. William established Duro-Sod and served as its President until his retirement in 2000. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Naomi, three children, Nancy and Terry of Scottsdale, Arizona and William of Riverside, California, as well as six grandchildren, Sheryl, Scott, Richard, Alison, William IV, and Alicia.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019