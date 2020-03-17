|
05/12/1942 - 03/06/2020 William J. (Bill) McKeever, 77, of Grand Terrace, CA, died March 6, 2020. He was born in Puerto Rico, one of four children of Mathew and Mary Jane McKeever. The son of an Air Force Colonel he spent his childhood in Alaska, Florida, Virginia, and Texas. In 1960, after buying his first car and finishing high school in Abilene, Texas, he moved to Riverside, California where he attended Riverside Community College and passed the state exams to become a Registered Civil Engineer. In 1963 he was married to the former Karen Taylor at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Riverside, CA. They have four children. He opened William J. McKeever Engineering Inc. in September of 1976 where he worked until his passing; 34 years of which was side-by-side with his daughter Lisa Young. He served as president of the Riverside Highland Water Company from 1985 until his passing and was a member of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Rangers mounted posse for two decades, serving as the Captain in 1984. He was a communicant of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church and a resident of Grand Terrace for 51 years. Bill was an avid sailboat racer having developed a love for the sea as a young boy in Shalimar, Florida when he got his first boat. Later, while living in Virginia, he joined the Sea Scouts where he learned to love sailing. This was also where he met his best friend and future brother-in-law Michael Kelly. In California, Bill raced multiple boats in the PHRF circuit for over three decades, mostly out of the Balboa Yacht Club. His last race was 2/8/2020, less than a month before his passing. He leaves his beloved wife Karen; his daughter Robin Lee and her husband Kenneth; his son Michael and his husband Jason; his daughter Lisa Young and her husband Jeffery; and his son Patrick and his wife Janet. He also is survived by his sisters, Peggy Kelly (Michael), Pat Williams (Mo), Kelly Schlesinger (Chuck), and his brother/sister-in-law Jack Taylor (Karen) as well as fifteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his fifth child, Robert Michael, who passed shortly after birth. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 3:00pm on March 17, 2020 at Canyon Crest Country Club in Riverside, CA with Father Anthony Waturuocha presiding. Memorial gifts in Mr. McKeever's honor may be made to by searching for "William J. McKeever" at or to the BYC MSSF Foundation (youth sailing) by check at 3020 Old Ranch Parkway #300, Seal Beach, CA 90740.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 17, 2020