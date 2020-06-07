William (Bill) Mumma May 29, 1957 - April 7, 2020 Bill, age 62, was born in Riverside, CA to Larry (Jo) Mumma and Mary Lou (David) Knudson. He was in the first gifted children's program in Riverside. His brother Roy (Sandy) and sister Cheri (Bill) Fairchild called him a walking encyclopedia. He read it from A-Z. He loved knowing things. He continued learning his whole life. He graduated from Ramona H.S. in 1975. He met Joan Zoco and they were married April 12, 1980. They were 5 days short of celebrating 40 years together. His career was in law enforcement. He worked for Corona PD for 18 1/2 years and left as a detective. He then went to work for BNE which he retired. His total work was 30 years. He had many interests, but the one he pursued was pyrotechnics. He did the 4th of July show on Mt. Rubidoux for 15 years, and currently holds the record for most fires. He did other shows as well: UCR, Storm Stadium, City of Colton, and LA Chinese New Year. There were too many to list. He was proud of them all. He eventually went to work for Disneyland, doing all things ... fireworks. He loved it and the crews. He is survived by his wife, sons Matthew (Stina), and Michael; daughter Rebecca (Joseph) LeMelle; brothers Roy (Sandy) Mumma, and sister Cheri (Bill) Fairchild; his wonderful Dad Larry (Jo) and 9 grandkids: Lilly, Joe, Emily, Jackson, Mary, Oliver, Benjamin, Jenna and MacKenzie. Memorial services are pending. They will be announced at a later date. Notification will be on his Facebook and another notice in the local paper. Please wear Disney, fireworks or law enforcement attire. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice. Thank you to all who have reached out to us during our difficult time. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 7, 2020.