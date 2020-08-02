William Paul Kaftan, 71, passed away in his sleep at home in Hemet, CA, on July 21, 2020. Born in Green Bay, WI, on February 25, 1949, Bill was the son of Fred F. and Virginia K. Kaftan. His parents both predeceased him, as did a brother, John (Jack) Kaftan and a sister, Patricia (Patty) Wouters, both of Ledgeview, WI. He is survived by two sisters, Mary (Chum) Zellner and her husband Richard, of Evergreen, CO, and Colleen Kaftan, of Cambridge, MA, as well as his daughters, Maria Nevala of Ashland, WI, and Virginia Kaftan of Knoxville, TN. He had three grandchildren, the youngest of whom is 14-month-old Brooklynn Kaftan of Knoxvillethe apple of his eyeand many nieces, nephews, and friends. Bill lived in Riverside, CA, for many years with his then wife, Sandy, his stepchildren, Tanya, Amanda, and Gary, and his daughter, Virginia. He later enjoyed years of companionship with his friend Judy Sellens. Bill graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay with a degree in Regional Analysis. He put that education and multiple other skills to work for the County of Riverside, CA, where he was employed until his retirement. He always marched to a different drummer. Extremely creative, he was a musician, a songwriter, a videographer, a computer whiz, and an inventor. His dry wit and sardonic jokes endeared him to many, even those who were the occasional targets of his humor. Bill's musical creations and his charming videos of his daughter Ginny continue to delight anyone who sees them. He will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives he touched.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store